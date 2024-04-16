The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.34. 26,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 89,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $737.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

