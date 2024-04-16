United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

UG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

