Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,086,740. The firm has a market cap of $485.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. Walmart has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 79,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

