Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 1.7%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.88. Approximately 134,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 831,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.