Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on May 3rd

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Waterdrop during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.