Wealth Alliance Buys 9,675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.