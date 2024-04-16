Wealth Alliance Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,414. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

