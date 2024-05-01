Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $137.43

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.43.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masimo by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,454,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,699,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $190.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

