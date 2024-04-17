Achain Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $298,364.61 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001561 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

