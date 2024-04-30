U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 5,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $602,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.