V2X (VVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85-$4.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
V2X Price Performance
Shares of V2X stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
