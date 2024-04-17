AM Squared Ltd Has $61,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 0.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. 1,681,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.