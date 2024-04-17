Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $304.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

