Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

