Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 24.3% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $30,906.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

