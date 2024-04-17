BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 388,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,959. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

