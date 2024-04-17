Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) Insider Acquires A$14,950.00 in Stock

Calix Limited (ASX:CXL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,950.00 ($9,645.16).

Calix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Calix Company Profile

Featured Articles

Calix Limited, an environmental technology company, provides industrial solutions to address global sustainability challenges in Australia, Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. Its solutions include ACTI-Mag for biogas and wastewater; AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner for shrimp farming and lake remediation; BOOSTER-Mag, an agricultural solution for increased yield, fertilizer usage, insect/pest management, and fungal control; and low emissions intensity lime and cement (LEILAC) for cement and lime companies to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions.

