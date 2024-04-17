Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

