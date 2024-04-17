Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,572. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

