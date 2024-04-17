Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.48.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $617.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

