Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend of $0.75

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7516 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

