Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 561,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 24,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $522.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

