Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

CCI stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

