Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 7.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Comcast worth $473,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.