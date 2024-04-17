DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after purchasing an additional 597,958 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 363,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,034. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

