Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,325,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

TDY stock opened at $401.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

