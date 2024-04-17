Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 17,436 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. 61,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.