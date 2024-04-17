Dymension (DYM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.98 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $524.63 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.78124265 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $18,241,141.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

