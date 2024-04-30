Inter Parfums (IPAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY24 guidance at $5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.150-5.150 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 14,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,817. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $115.58 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

