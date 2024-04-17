General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 3.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,532,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,384,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

