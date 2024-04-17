HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HCP
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 342,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,763. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.42.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.