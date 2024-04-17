HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,484,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 342,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,763. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.42.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.