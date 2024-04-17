Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 3.8%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 814,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,170,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.