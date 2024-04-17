Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intellinetics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Intellinetics stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Intellinetics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

