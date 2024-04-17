iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,227. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

