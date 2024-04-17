Keel Point LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

