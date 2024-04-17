KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 32,460 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 4.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

Citigroup stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,211,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

