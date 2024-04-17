Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,165. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

