Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $463.52. 1,042,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

