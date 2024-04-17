Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.35. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 news, insider Bill Nixon purchased 40,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,117.44 ($31,267.82). In other news, insider Fraser Gray acquired 8,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £5,023.86 ($6,254.03). Also, insider Bill Nixon acquired 40,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £25,117.44 ($31,267.82). 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

