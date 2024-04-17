Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 12.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,788 shares of company stock valued at $684,542,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.70. 3,361,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,957,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.28.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

