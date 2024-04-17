Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 9.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. 408,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 733,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
