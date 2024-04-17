Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

NCDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

