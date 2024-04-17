Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE MHI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.98.
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,536.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 53,717 shares of company stock valued at $471,022 in the last 90 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
