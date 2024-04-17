Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,369,536.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 53,717 shares of company stock valued at $471,022 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

