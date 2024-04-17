Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

HBAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,344,955. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.