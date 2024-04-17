Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,584 shares of company stock worth $77,302,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

