Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Increases By 7.5%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
