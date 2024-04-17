Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 7,261,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,843. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

