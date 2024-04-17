Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.71 or 0.00011079 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and $148.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00127801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.23017432 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 998 active market(s) with $188,609,006.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

