Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.56. 326,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whitecap Resources

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.