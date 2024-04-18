2,445 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crane by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $130.09 on Thursday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

